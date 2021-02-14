Tahoka Mayor offering Community Room after numerous residents lose power

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Tahoka is reporting numerous residents without power Sunday morning.
Mayor John Baker is encouraging residents without power to come to the City of Tahoka Community Room after numerous residents lose power early Sunday morning.
The City of Lubbock Community Room is located across from the Methodist Church in Tahoka.
The Community room will remain open for residents in need of a warm place to stay.
You can see current power outages at the links below:
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.