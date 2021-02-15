Floyd County offices closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Floyd County Courthouse, Floyd County Library, Justice of the Peace Office for Precincts 2 & 3 located in Lockney and the Floyd County Texas AgriLife Office will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 16.
The State of Emergency caused by the cold weather and the request of the Southwest Power Pool and ERCOT to conserve energy has led to the decision to close these county offices.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will remain open for emergency services and dispatching of those services.
Polling places for the Texas House District 68 Runoff Election will be open for early voting.
The decision for office closures for Wednesday will be made tomorrow depending on predicted weather conditions and power usage.
