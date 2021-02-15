Frenship ISD cancels all classes Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - (News Release) Due to continued winter weather with more snow, dangerously cold temperatures, hazardous road conditions, and the possibility of power outages tonight and tomorrow, Frenship ISD is cancelling all classes for Tuesday, February 16. We also understand this extreme weather is putting a strain on energy sources across the state. To help, our campuses and Central Offices will remain closed to conserve energy.
This means our students will have the day off and there will be no Face-to-Face or Virtual instruction. Staff will use the day to work from home.
We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions the next few days and will provide updates as they become available. The safety of our students, staff, and Frenship families is important to us. Please stay warm and be careful on the roads if you absolutely have to get out.
