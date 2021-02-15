Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Springlake-Earth Wolverines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sixth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for this season is the Springlake-Earth Wolverines.
In their matchup against Cotton Center, the Wolverines beat the Elks 71-44. The team finished their regular season (15-4) overall and (12-0) in district. Springlake-Earth has now won 32 straight district games.
The Wolverines record earned them a first round bye in the playoffs, so Springlake-Earth is waiting to see who their first playoff opponent will be.
