KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brownie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brownie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brownie is a two-year-old female Pitbull who has been at the shelter for nearly a month.
She is very playful and loves to play with dogs smaller than her. She is up to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped.
Brownie’s adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
