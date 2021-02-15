More Winter Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another record low possible for Tuesday morning, which would make for 3 in a row. Lubbock will dip to zero to 5 above for a low on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be slightly warmer with a high in the mid to upper 20s, cloudy skies and another chance of snow over the area through Wednesday.
Snowfall amounts will likely be lite with the next system, but icy roads will continue across the area through Thursday morning.
This next system will like bring an icy mixture to the areas from San Angelo to the hill country, so be aware of that if you’re headed south tomorrow.
Tonight will bring some fog, freezing fog, low visibilities and travel hazards through the day.
Wednesday will be cloudy and colder with afternoon highs back in the low to mid 20s.
Hopefully, by Thursday, afternoon temperatures will make it to freezing or above with some sunshine in the region.
Warmer 50s should arrive by Friday and continue into the weekend.
