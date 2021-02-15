Record low temperatures likely Monday, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record low temperatures are likely Monday and Tuesday, possibly through Wednesday.
There will also be extremely cold wind chills Monday morning through mid-day. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect.
Icy road conditions will continue Monday through Monday night into Tuesday.
Although there may be some sunshine Monday afternoon, temperatures will only be in the low to mid-teens across the region.
By Tuesday evening, another round of snow is likely across the South Plains. Best potential will be Lubbock north into the Texas Panhandle. Accumulations in Lubbock may be another one or two inches Tuesday through Wednesday.
Extremely cold arctic air will keep its grip on the South Plains through Wednesday; however, it looks like we have a warming trend starting very slowly Thursday and Friday.
We may see temperatures above freezing on Thursday afternoon.
By Friday, temperatures should be in the 50s and continue to warm into the 50s over next weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Weather Resources
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.