Red Raiders to host TCU on Tuesday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Tuesday in Lubbock. Thursday in Fort Worth.
That’s the new plan for the series between Texas Tech and TCU with the Red Raiders hosting the first game on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before the Horned Frogs host on Thursday at the Schollmaier Arena. Game times and television designations will be announced when established. The original schedule for this week was forced to adjust due to weather that has affected travel throughout the state and region.
All tickets purchased for the TCU home game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday will be valid for Tuesday’s game.
The Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5 Big 12) are now scheduled to play four games in seven days, including three road games in five days with trips to play Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Oklahoma State on Monday, Feb. 22 on the schedule. Tech has not played since having a three-game winning streak snapped with a loss to No. 14 West Virginia last Tuesday, while TCU (11-8, 4-6 Big 12) is coming off a 70-55 loss on Saturday at No. 13 Texas that ended its two-game winning streak.
Texas Tech and TCU had their first matchup on Jan. 20 postponed due to Covid-19 protocol. Texas Tech currently has five games remaining on its regular-season schedule with postponed games against No. 2 Baylor and Iowa State still not rescheduled.