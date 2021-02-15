Rolling blackouts begin as power companies urge energy conservation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rolling blackouts have started across the state and in the South Plains as energy companies urge customers to find ways to conserve power in frigid temperatures.
With some areas reporting negative wind chills and temperatures, home energy use is expected to go beyond what many power grids can provide to customers.
During the early morning hours Monday, Lyntegar Electric Cooperative, Inc. issued a warning and said it had to manually shed its power load to avoid system-wide blackouts. That order was given by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
“We have complied with this directive and have 1,980 meters out of service,” the company posted on Facebook just after 4 a.m. Monday.
Many of its customers have been without power in the Lamesa area from late Sunday night going into Monday morning.
South Plains Electric Coop has also been instructed to start blackouts with its customers in the Rolling Plains area. Most of its power cutoffs are in the Spur, Guthrie, Dickens and Paducah area.
So far, SPEC has not started blackouts in the South Plains.
Rolling blackouts have also started in the Dallas-Forth Worth and Austin areas. Many residents are going without power for up to 45 minutes, if not longer, according WFAA-TV.
At this time Lubbock Power & Light and Xcel Energy have not issued blackout warnings at this time.
Energy conservation tips include setting thermostats at 68 degrees, setting ceiling fans to turn clockwise to push warm air down, unplugging items not in use, turning off non-essential lights and avoid using big appliances.
