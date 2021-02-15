South Plains Food Bank Reschedules Mobile Deliveries Due to Weather

**Press release from South Plains Food Bank**
Lubbock, TX, February 15, 2021 - - Due to continued winter weather with dangerously low temperatures and hazardous road conditions, South Plains Food Bank has decided to remain closed through Tuesday, Feb 16th and has rescheduled all mobile deliveries for the rest of the week except on Friday, February 19th. This includes all Mobile Pantries and Senior Box deliveries in the city of Lubbock and our rural areas. You can find the updated times and dates on our website at www.spfb.org. These dates and times are subject to change due to weather and road conditions.
SPFB Children’s Feeding Kids Cafes will be following our sites discretion in closing.
We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions the next few days and will provide updates as they become available. Keep an eye on our social media for other announcements. The safety of our staff and the families and individuals we serve is important to us. Please stay warm and be careful on the roads if you absolutely must to get out.
