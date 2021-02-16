Citibus To Pause Fixed Route Service Due To Severe Weather Conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Citibus fixed routes will be paused until further notice due to severe weather conditions, beginning February 16, at 6:15 p.m.
According to the City of Lubbock, on-demand van services will be available, only to those who need to return to their original location after taking a fixed route bus.
On-demand services can be contacted after 6:15 p.m. to local dispatch for pick-up from a fixed route location.
At 6 p.m., the City says on-demand services will no longer be available through the app, only by phone, by calling 806-775-3648.
