City of Lubbock to hold virtual news conference on winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock officials will hold a virtual news conference today at 4 p.m. regarding the weather and power situations.
When asked for a statement, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope provided the following information:
“Currently the City of Lubbock and Lubbock Power and Light are dedicating all our efforts to ensure Lubbock citizens are safe during this winter weather situation. Assuring our electric and water supply and at the same time providing streets that can be safely traveled by our first responders and citizens remains our top priority,” he said.
“Lubbock Power and Light is still expected to join the ERCOT later in 2021. We have been working on this transition since 2015. Neither ERCOT or SPP have not performed as expected during this winter storm. Like many Texans, I have questions and concerns that need to be answered. I applaud Governor Abbott and Speaker Phelan for getting that important work started today,” he said.
