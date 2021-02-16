Hoop Madness Girls playoff pairings: updated

By Pete Christy | February 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:27 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather has caused games to get postponed and moved, so as of Monday evening here’s the updated girls playoff pairings for our 28 area UIL teams still playing. A few games are still Bi-District contests.

Girls Playoff Pairings

Area Round

Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood 2pm Tuesday in Fort Stockton (Bi-District)

Lubbock Cooper vs. El Paso Andress 2pm Wednesday in Fort Stockton

Plainview vs El Paso Hanks 4:30pm Tuesday in Fort Stockton

Levelland vs. Midland Greenwood 6:30Pm Wednesday in Andrews

Seminole vs. Perryton. 5pm Tuesday in Vega

Alpine vs. Lamesa 4pm Tuesday in Wink (Bi-District)

Shallowater vs. Littlefield 6:30pm Tuesday at Coronado

Brownfield vs. Idalou 6:30pm Tuesday at Rip Griffin Center

Muleshoe vs Canadian 2pm Tuesday at Vega

New Deal vs Clarendon 6pm Tuesday at Plainview HS

Sudan vs Colorado City/Ozona TBD

Ropes vs Christoval 2pm Tuesday at Big Spring

New Home vs McCamey/Roscoe TBD

Sundown vs. Forsan 6pm Wednesday at Seminole

SpringLake-Earth vs Valley 6pm Tuesday at Floydada

Lorenzo vs Grady tentatively 5pm Wednesday at Wellman-Union

Nazareth vs White Deer 7pm Wednesday at Tascosa

Whiteface vs. Jayton 5pm Tuesday at Lubbock Christian High School

Spur vs. Borden County 5pm Tuesday in Ira

Hermleigh vs Cross Plains TBA (Bi-District)

