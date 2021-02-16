Hoop Madness Girls playoff pairings: updated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather has caused games to get postponed and moved, so as of Monday evening here’s the updated girls playoff pairings for our 28 area UIL teams still playing. A few games are still Bi-District contests.
Girls Playoff Pairings
Area Round
Frenship vs. El Paso Eastwood 2pm Tuesday in Fort Stockton (Bi-District)
Lubbock Cooper vs. El Paso Andress 2pm Wednesday in Fort Stockton
Plainview vs El Paso Hanks 4:30pm Tuesday in Fort Stockton
Levelland vs. Midland Greenwood 6:30Pm Wednesday in Andrews
Seminole vs. Perryton. 5pm Tuesday in Vega
Alpine vs. Lamesa 4pm Tuesday in Wink (Bi-District)
Shallowater vs. Littlefield 6:30pm Tuesday at Coronado
Brownfield vs. Idalou 6:30pm Tuesday at Rip Griffin Center
Muleshoe vs Canadian 2pm Tuesday at Vega
New Deal vs Clarendon 6pm Tuesday at Plainview HS
Sudan vs Colorado City/Ozona TBD
Ropes vs Christoval 2pm Tuesday at Big Spring
New Home vs McCamey/Roscoe TBD
Sundown vs. Forsan 6pm Wednesday at Seminole
SpringLake-Earth vs Valley 6pm Tuesday at Floydada
Lorenzo vs Grady tentatively 5pm Wednesday at Wellman-Union
Nazareth vs White Deer 7pm Wednesday at Tascosa
Whiteface vs. Jayton 5pm Tuesday at Lubbock Christian High School
Spur vs. Borden County 5pm Tuesday in Ira
Hermleigh vs Cross Plains TBA (Bi-District)
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.