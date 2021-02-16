KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Amara

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Amara, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Amara is a one-year-old female Pitbull who has been at the shelter for nearly three weeks.
Staff say she is very sweet and are anxious for her to find her forever home. Amara is up to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped.
Amara’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 16, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
