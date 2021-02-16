Lubbock couple providing doghouses for strays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With freezing temperatures and an animal shelter quickly filling up, some strays will be caught in the storm.
One Lubbock couple is using Facebook to keep them safe during the historic cold.
A few days ago, Tom and Cat Gowdy started “Operation Warmth” on Facebook.
First, they were donating doghouses to homeowners who didn’t have one, but now they’ve turned their attention to strays.
“I just think God laid it on my heart. Ever since I’ve been little, I love animals and I literally cannot sleep at night if I see a stray, and they don’t have any kind of covering or anywhere to go,” Cat Gowdy said.
Gowdy has her phone number listed on the Facebook page, so if people see a stray in their neighborhood, they know who to call.
The couple has been overwhelmed with donations, including dog houses, hay, blankets, beds and even food.
Gowdy was out driving when she saw a dog curled up in a makeshift cardboard shelter.
“And then I put the doghouse out there and then somebody contacted me, I posted the picture on Facebook, and then somebody contacted me and said that they would go pick up the stray. So, it’s kind of like a chain of events, but it’s mostly just off of Facebook,” Gowdy said.
Gowdy and her husband set up a doghouse in an alley in Central Lubbock, after getting a tip that a dog with puppies was in the area.
She’s hoping dogs and cats will find shelter in the houses, until someone can bring them into their home.
“If they would just please open their home up right now and let some strays in. And if not, if people would contact us and let us know where they do see a stray dog that we would come and just put a doghouse out in the alley for them,” Gowdy added.
Tom Gowdy plans to attend “Coffee with the Mayor,” to voice the importance of funding for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
The couple says while the shelter is overwhelmed because of the weather, they’re happy to help keep Lubbock animals safe and warm.
