Lubbock Plumber shares tips for homeowners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plumbers across the South Plains are in high demand as pipes and lines freeze from the frigid temperatures.
Joe D. Rushing, owner of Joe Rushing Plumbing in Lubbock, said the polar vortex hit the South Plains fast. Rushing estimates they’re receiving about 15 to 20 service request calls per hour.
“This came in quick and the temperatures dropped very quick. People for whatever reason did or did not have time to prepare.”
The frigid temperatures have caused wells and pipes to freeze and Rushing is sharing some tips for everyone at home.
Rushing said if your pipes are frozen, there is not much you can do, other than start applying heat, but he warns you to stay nearby if you do start applying heat.
“If something split, it ain’t leaking while split,” said Rushing. “The way it’s going to work is you’re gonna leave and the pipes thaw out and split; and you’re gonna come home to your furniture floating out the front door.”
If your pipes are not frozen over, keep your faucets dripping or on a slow drizzle.
Keep all cabinet doors open especially on outside walls with the heater on.
Keep outside faucets covered.
Turn sprinkler systems off if you have not done so yet.
And Rushing said if you have a bathroom on an outside wall, add a space heater with safety features to prevent a potential fire.
