No more controlled outages if Lubbock region continues to conserve energy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The state of Texas is facing rolling outages, or otherwise referred to as a controlled blackout, to preserve the electric grid.
So far, Lubbock has only experienced one controlled outage because our electric grid is not connected to the state’s ERCOT system.
Instead, Lubbock is on a separate grid called the Southwest Power Pool grid, which serves the central United states region.
Local electric utility companies said our first controlled outage was earlier this afternoon.
Experts say that it only lasted 20 minutes and the grid sustained—for now.
“For the first time in our history, we had to implement rolling outages… in order to preserve the regional grid,” said Matt Rose with Lubbock Power and Light.
Some parts of the south plains experienced this brief outage, and now utility companies are waiting for instructions from southwest power pool to shut down again-if needed.
Wes Reeves with Xcel energy said outages should be between 15 to 45 minutes.
“It might take some extra time to get the lights back on, but it should be under an hour. If your lights have been out for more than an hour, then it is possibly another issue so you need to report that and let us know,” Reeves said.
Lynn Simmons with South Plains Electric Cooperation says they plan to shut down large factories –before cutting power in homes.
“Residential people are the very last people who should experience an outage and if it gets bad enough that we go to that level then our customers, consumers need to know it’s a very serious situation in the whole SPP area,” Simmons said.
At this point, we could avoid a series of outages---but experts say only if everyone conserves energy for the next couple of days.
“Turning off lights or tvs, to reduce your individual usage. It may be just a little bit that you reduce for yourself
But when you spread that around 250,000 people, it can make a real impact…. if we all do our part then we can make it through this storm, hopefully without any more rolling outages,” Rose said.
The best ways to conserve energy are:
- Keep your thermostat at 68 degrees.
- Do not use major appliances like the washing machine, dish washer or dryer
- Close blinds to keep heat inside.
And remember these cold temperatures will stick around the next couple days, so your encouraged to continue saving power.
