Power outages could affect traffic on slick commute, Tuesday morning

Extreme cold weather has created energy deficiencies not only on Xcel Energy’s regional system but in the Southwest Power Pool’s (SPP) region as well. SPP manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states and provides energy services on a contract basis to customers in both the Eastern and Western Interconnections. SPP and Xcel Energy declare an Energy Alert only when a reduction in electricity use is urgently needed to maintain the continuity of the electricity system and service to customers.