Water main breaks can cause dangerous conditions for drivers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews closed off the N. Loop 289 Access Road on Landmark Lane due to a fire sprinkler water main break on Sunday.
A fire sprinkler line to a North Lubbock business burst, flooding the access road and icing it over.
“We shut off the valve so that water would stop, but it’s a small line that’s on private property. They’ll have to take care of that leak that developed,” Aubrey Spear, director of water utilities for the City of Lubbock, said.
The road remains closed as of Monday evening.
Spear said he expects there to be more isolated cases of water main breaks. These can create dangerous conditions for drivers.
“Hopefully, everyone knows that they cannot water during this type of weather with irrigation systems,” Spear said. “If they’re on, they’re more than likely going to burst and create an even worse problem with water on the roads. It’s very dangerous. It can cause wrecks or even death.”
Freezing temperatures are forecast through Wednesday. Spear said residents need to make sure irrigation systems are shut off and ensure meter boxes are sealed.
“We’ve had a situation where if its off the meter box, that cold air gets down into the box and it can freeze up your meter, meaning you don’t have any water,” Spear said.
In addition, be sure to insulate any exposed waterlines, and wrap pipes and plumbing under pier and beam homes. These are all some ways you can properly winterize your home and save yourself costly damages.
