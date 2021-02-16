WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More snow will fall on the KCBD viewing area today as the dangerous cold continues. There is relief from the cold in sight. Here’s today’s update.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6 PM CST today, Tuesday. Icy and snow-packed road conditions are likely to redevelop, creating hazardous travel conditions.
Snow showers return to the viewing area this morning and continue this afternoon and tonight. Some light snow showers will be possible tomorrow morning, then flurries will be possible through Thursday morning.
Event totals are expected to range from around a trace over the far southwestern KCBD viewing area to around four inches in the far northeast.
Otherwise, today, tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night will be very cold and cloudy. Single-digit lows and highs in the 20s will be the rule rather than exception through Thursday.
