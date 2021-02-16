Winter Weather Continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winter weather advisory continues for most of the region through the late evening. Light snow and snow flurries will continue overnight into Wednesday. Road conditions will be hazardous.
Another record low likely tonight in Lubbock and possibly surrounding communities.
Single digits for most of the region with 7 expected in the city, our current record is 13.
Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with a high in the mid 20s, so road conditions will be very hazardous through tomorrow. Any melting snow will lead to black ice tomorrow and the snowpack will continue with the very cold afternoon temperatures.
Looking ahead, lows will remain in the single digits each night through Thursday morning.
Some breaks in clouds both tomorrow and Thursday will allow temps to climb some, especially on Thursday and Friday.
Lubbock may make the freezing mark on Thursday, however, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will bring much warmer weather.
Tonight and tomorrow use caution driving and do NOT walk on icy area of playa lakes. The ice is thin and will break.
