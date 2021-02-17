LPD identifies driver killed in collision with utility pole on Monday afternoon

LPD identifies driver killed in collision with utility pole on Monday afternoon
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD) (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | February 17, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 4:23 PM

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3700 block of the North Loop 289 eastbound access road.

A Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 24-year-old Austin McDonald, was traveling eastbound in the 3700 block of the North Loop 289 eastbound access road. As the vehicle came to a curve in the roadway, it left the road and struck a utility pole.

McDonald was pronounced deceased on scene.