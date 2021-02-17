Extreme cold continues today and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some of the worst road conditions during this winter weather event are being reported this morning. Additional snowfall will be very light, but drivers - and walkers and joggers - should anticipate snow-packed and icy surfaces.
This morning flurries or very light snow will continue to fall. Most areas will see little if any additional accumulation. The northern viewing area, however, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM. There 1 to 2 inches of additional snowfall is possible.
Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. Early morning wind chills will continue from 5 below to 5 Afternoon wind chills will run in the single-digits and teens. Highs will range from the upper teens in the northeast to the upper 20s in the southwest.
Tonight and tomorrow morning flurries are possible, but there also may be freezing fog. In addition to limiting visibility it may cause additional ice buildup. Most of the KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, again will experience single-digit lows.
Tomorrow afternoon some breaks in the cloud cover, some sunshine, are expected. This will help bring high temperatures up, though they still will be well below average for the time of year. Temperatures will peak in the 20s, with 30s possible over the far western viewing area.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6 PM CST today, Wednesday, for the northern KCBD viewing area. Icy and snow-packed road conditions are likely to persist into tomorrow morning.
