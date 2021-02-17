Freezing Fog and Travel Hazards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another frigid day for the region with afternoon highs once again only in the 20s.
There is some ‘sunlight’ at the end of the tunnel. By Friday, maybe even Thursday, sunshine will help to bring temperatures back above the freezing mark on Friday afternoon. It could happen Thursday but the best potential will be the last day of the week.
That means another night of low in the single digits for most areas, icy roads and freezing fog.
The region of Hobbs, NMX east to Gail will have a chance for some more light amounts of snow through mid-day tomorrow. The remainder of the area should only see fog in the morning, then clouds and maybe a few flurries until late morning.
As Friday moves into the 40s there’s good chance that it will be sunny and 55-60 over the weekend with some dry gusty winds to help warm the region.
It should remain mostly sunny from the weekend through most of next week and highs may even reach 65 to 70 degrees by the middle of next week.
In the meantime, drive carefully on icy roads and use low beam headlights in the freezing fog.
