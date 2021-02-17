Frenship ISD cancels all classes for Thursday, Feb. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the extreme winter weather continues tonight and tomorrow, along with the urgent need to conserve energy, Frenship ISD is canceling all classes for Thursday, February 18. This means there will be no Face-to-Face or Virtual Learning tomorrow. Campus and central office staff will continue to work from home.
This will also give our Frenship maintenance and grounds crews time to clear parking lots and sidewalks for students and staff when school resumes.
We will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and work with our local energy providers to help conserve energy. Any additional updates will be communicated through a callout to parents and posts to the District website at www.frenship.net and Frenship social media pages.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.