KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Clyde

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clyde, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Clyde is a one-year-old male Pitbull mix who has been at the shelter for more than three months.
Staff say he is a very sweet dog, but needs to be the only dog in the house. Clyde is up to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped.
Clyde’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Feb. 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Amara
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.