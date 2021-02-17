Lubbock businesses impacted by rolling blackouts, winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Small businesses in Lubbock are not exempt from these rolling outages due to the winter weather either.
Doctor Gregory Marin, Owner of 1-spine Chiropractor clinics in Lubbock and Levelland said the winter weather and power outages impacting both locations.
“We’ve had to modify our schedule and keep everyone safe, first of all, but also trying to keep people out of pain,” said Marin, “a lot of times they depend on us to keep them out of pain, and when we’re closed, they don’t get that pain relief they need.”
Marin said he hopes businesses across the South Plains can overcome this economic “one, two” punch.
“It’s been it’s been tough, and I hope goes away and (we) get back to some normalcy of being a business owner,” said Marin, “last year was tough with COVID and then holidays and then back to this weather- once we try to get the schedules where we need to-it’s tough to kind of survive that.”
