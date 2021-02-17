Lubbock residents react to power outages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While LP&L has temporarily ceased rolling power outages, it remains on high alert, awaiting instruction from the Southwest Power Pool.
Lubbock residents have already been affected by controlled blackouts this morning.
After Jose Valenciano and his wife ate breakfast this morning, the power went out for about half an hour.
Valenciano says they knew the blackout was a possibility and were ready for it, but he feels the state should’ve been better prepared for this situation.
“This should not happen, and too many people depend on power and it’s just a circumstance that should not happen, but it does. And so, I’m glad the governor’s thinking about trying to make some adjustments to this because it’s necessary. This shouldn’t happen in a state that’s this affluent with resources,” Valenciano said.
With many school districts cancelling classes, that means more children are at home.
One student woke up to a cold house, and her mother saying to get ready to go to her grandma’s.
“We packed a suitcase to come over to here to my Momo’s house and everything, so we could maybe stay a night and so we don’t get cold at our house,” the girl explained.
The power went out for a Littlefield pastor who lives in Lubbock for about 20 minutes this morning.
When he went to the dentist, the employees apologized for having the lights turned off, but he congratulated them for helping conserve energy.
“We need to cooperate and don’t have the light on. Even for simple, my unit is off. I, in my office, I put my little heater. I think we need to help because if not, we don’t have a choice,” the pastor said.
Other residents are routinely checking in with family members to make sure they’re prepared.
“No, we haven’t had any power outages yet, but we still have enough blankets in case it does happen and some LED lights. I just hope everybody’s trying their best to stay warm and not freeze,” a Lubbock woman said.
While the outages have slowed, LP&L is still at the mercy of the Southwest Power Pool’s instruction.
Citizens are encouraged to conserve energy to alleviate stress on the power grid.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.