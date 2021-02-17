Lubbock volunteers roll out to deliver Meals on Wheels in dangerous conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hampered by dangerous road conditions, Lubbock Meals on Wheels hasn’t been able to deliver since Friday.
Mary Gerlach, assistant director, says that had to change. Tuesday, she sent out a plea for volunteers with four-wheel drive.
“I put it out in the morning, and I had like five or six by noon. And then all of a sudden, I’ve got several hundred,” Gerlach said.
Thanks to them, 760 hot and ready meals went out to homebound residents Wednesday.
“We just know that the Lubbock community is really caring and that these people are coming out because they care about the people that we work with and it’s good to know that we think we’re going to be able to pull it off,” Gerlach added.
Mike Solomon and Kyle Rogers were happy to help, especially since current conditions can be dangerous.
“It’s horrible, but just glad to be here and help,” Solomon said.
“It’s just important to make sure that those that need the food the most are getting it and we’ll get out there and get it to them as soon as we can,” Rogers said.
The threat of rolling power outages makes these deliveries even more essential.
“This is a hot meal, and they don’t have to heat it up in a microwave or anything. If they do happen to lose power, they’re going to have this and they’re also going to have us checking on them and kind of assuring them that that’s just something that they’re doing for brief periods of time,” Gerlach said.
Volunteers delivered steak fingers, beans and rice that can be heated for two additional meals on 70 routes, along with dog food for their pets.
“Lubbock is a great community. It may be a big population but it’s a great community and when the word goes out, regardless of what it is that’s needed, Lubbock has always been here to step up and help out,” Rogers said.
Gerlach hopes these volunteers will help out Thursday, as well.
You can apply to volunteer on the Lubbock Meals on Wheels website: https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/
