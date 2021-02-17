New details in Hockley County shooting: man shot now arrested for burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies in Hockley County are continuing to investigate a shooting that left one man with non-life threatening injuries.
New details released by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office say the injured man, Joshua Dominguez, 39, was placed under arrest for first degree Burglary of a Habitation Intend Other Felony after being released from a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound.
On February 15, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6800 block of East Hwy. 114 in Hockley County related to a possible shooting incident.
On arrival, deputies located an injured Dominguez who had an apparent gun shot wound to the torso. Dominguez was transported to a Lubbock hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
According to investigators, it was reported Dominguez entered a residence with a knife and made threats toward the residents.
The homeowners told deputies they were ordered to the ground, and Dominguez demanded a gun. He obtained a handgun before firing multiple shots inside the home. One of the residents retrieved another handgun and fired a single shot, striking Dominguez.
Based on the circumstances, when Dominguez was released from the hospital he placed under arrest and was to the Hockley County Detention Center to be booked on the charge.
Officials say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be possible.
Given the nature of the incident, and the fact this is an ongoing investigation, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has withheld the names of the victims at this time.
