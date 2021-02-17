Power outages may continue, but Southwest Power Pool grid is stable- for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As power outages continue across the state, Lubbock is not experiencing that level of severity.
For the past two days, Lubbock power and light has only had two controlled outages, which are preventative and temporary measure to avoid uncontrolled black outs.
“There come dramatic points in time where you are asked to contribute the stability of the entire grid and that’s what happened today,” Matt Rose with Lubbock Power and Light said.
West Texas is not experiencing long term black outs because we are not on the ERCOT electric grid. Instead we are on the Southwest Power Pool grid, which is shared with several other surrounding states.
When the power grid is over whelmed, electric companies are told to begin controlled outages, so we do not hit capacity.
“They tell us you need to immediately shed a sizeable amount of megawatts off your system and we will let you know when this event can end,” Rose said.
If we hit capacity, then long term uncontrolled blackouts occur.
It can be hard to predict when our grid is nearing capacity and that’s why we don’t get much of a warning.
“This information is in real time and we do not have the capability to tell folks where we’re going next. Its all reacting to how the system is operating,” Rose said.
In the meantime, residents are encouraged to conserve energy for the next few days or until the weather warms up.
