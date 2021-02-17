Several COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed or Operating With Limited Hours Wednesday

COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff | February 16, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 11:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock announced a number of COVID-19 testing sites will close or operate under different hours during severe winter weather on Wednesday.

According to the City, The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 testing sites at Combest Community Health & Wellness Center, Rodgers Park Gym, and Texas Tech University will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The COVID-19 testing site at Lubbock Christian University will operate from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

For more local COVID-19 testing site information visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/covid-19-testing-location

