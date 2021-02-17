Texas power outages: Nearly 3 million households without electricity; officials warn of low water supply

Here’s what you need to know:
- 2.7 million households were reported without power Wednesday morning
- Stop dripping your faucets, officials say
- Frozen wind turbines aren’t the main culprit for Texas’ power outages
- More power outages expected as Texans continue struggling to stay warm
- Power grid operator underestimated peak demand during an extreme weather event
- How to help and get help in Texas during the winter storm
Stop dripping your faucets, officials warn of low water supply
After enduring multiple days of freezing temperatures, dripping faucets to prevent frozen pipes from bursting, cities across the state warned residents on Wednesday that water levels are dangerously low and may be unsafe to drink.
Many Texas cities are issuing boil notices — asking residents to boil tap water for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and for making ice — as residents have been struggling to maintain power and heat while an unprecedented winter storm whips across the state.
“Water pressure is very low. Please do not run water to keep pipes from bursting,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Wednesday morning. “Turn off water if pipes have burst. Please contact us if you don’t know how to turn off water. Be conservative on water usage today. It is needed for hospitals and fires.”
Austin Mayor Steve Adler on Wednesday afternoon acknowledged that dripping faucets was the correct guidance earlier this week but now it’s in people’s best interest to “shift gears and conserve water.” The city is also calling for volunteers who can help transport people from their homes to warming centers.
Approximately 420 public water systems in 120 Texas counties have reported disruptions in service, affecting more than 8 million people, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, as of Wednesday afternoon. Activities such as showering and doing laundry are safe, but cities under water boil notices are asking people to conserve water if at all possible. — Alex Samuels
Texas school districts cancel classes, transition to remote learning
As cities deal with power outages, broken pipes and other effects from the storm, Texas’ biggest school districts have canceled classes or transitioned to online learning for the week.
- Austin ISD canceled classes through Thursday, with students joining asynchronously on Friday. Several schools have opened as warming centers.
- Cypress-Fairbanks ISD closed all schools through Friday because of major water damage, food loss, power outages and unreliable water. During this time, no remote learning will occur.
- Dallas ISD schools and offices closed through Wednesday due to widespread power outages that are affecting around 25 percent of district schools at a time. They will resume all-remote learning for Thursday and Friday. Fort Worth ISD has canceled in-person and remote learning through Friday, but salaried employees will still work. The district has canceled its Meals To Go service for the rest of the week, and anticipates resuming the program next week.
- Fort Bend ISD canceled classes through Wednesday and suspended grab-and-go meal services until further notice.
- All Houston ISD schools and offices will be closed through Friday. There will be no remote or in-person instruction. All food distributions, including supersites, curbside pickup and apartment deliveries, are canceled through Saturday.
- Northside ISD remote and in-person classes are canceled through Wednesday, with all meal distributions suspended.
- San Antonio ISD is closed Wednesday with no plans for remote instruction. Dual credit courses at Alamo Colleges were canceled for Wednesday, and dual credit courses at University of Texas at San Antonio were canceled through Friday. Meal distribution continued.
— Marissa Martinez
Grid operator reports 2.7 million households without power Wednesday morning
Some 2.7 million households were still without power on Wednesday morning, after the state’s electricity grid manager said utilities were able to return power to about 600,000 homes overnight.
“We know this is hard. We continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power” read a tweet from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power flow for some 26 million customers in the state. “We hope to reduce outages over the course of the day.”
Oncor, the largest electricity provider in the state, reported early Wednesday that it was still being directed by ERCOT to continue controlled outages due to a lack of generation.
The utility was reporting 668,000 customers affected by outages, and an announcement posted on its website said ERCOT was still unable to tell them when grid conditions would improve and urged “all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue.”
“Oncor was able to rotate some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent us and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of our customers,” the statement said. “We also urge customers to prioritize the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors.”
Local governments warned residents that they could remain without power throughout the day.
Austin Energy, which provides electricity to the capital city, said the utility was now dealing with “two emergency events” triggered by both the partial grid collapse and an overnight ice storm that intensified the severe weather conditions.
“Customers should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer,” the utility said in a Wednesday Tweet. — Karen Brooks Harper
White House says FEMA providing diesel, water and blankets to Texas
At an afternoon news conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency was “in close contact with states across the affected area to ensure any federal support requirements are met.”
“FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power, which of course is a major issue on the ground to key critical infrastructure including communication, hospitals and water,” she said. “FEMA’s also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request.”
Gov. Greg Abbott requested that Biden issue an emergency declaration for the state on Saturday. Biden approved it a day later, authorizing FEMA to provide resources to all 254 counties. — Abby Livingston
More power outages expected as Texans continue struggling to find warmth, safety
Texas residents said the storm — and ensuing partial collapse of the state’s power system — sapped what mental reserves they had left after eleven months of a global health crisis that has cost thousands of jobs and claimed more than 40,000 lives in the state.
“To go through all of that and then also to have stuff like this happen, it’s like, ‘One more historical event, and I’m going to develop PTSD,’” said Brianna Blake, 31, a mother of two sons. “I cannot do this.”
Officials with the state’s energy grid operator said it is still struggling with balancing supply and demand to the Texas power grid — and could not project when long-lasting outages would end.
Meanwhile, Oncor, the largest electricity provider in the state, tweeted Tuesday night that the state’s power grid operator had directed more reductions in the electric load, and residents should “please be prepared for additional outages.” Austin Energy issued a similar warning to its customers in Central Texas and said customers who have been without power the longest could continue to be affected.
Energy experts, local leaders and residents said energy and state officials failed to properly prepare people for the mass outages coinciding with dangerous weather that’s already led to at least 10 deaths. — Texas Tribune staff
Power grid operator underestimated peak demand during an extreme winter event
Texas largely relies on natural gas — especially during times of high demand — to power the state. Experts say natural gas infrastructure, from pumping it out of the ground to the plants in city centers, was unprepared for the plunging temperatures brought by the winter storm.
More than half of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ winter generating capacity, largely powered by natural gas, was offline due to the winter storm, an estimated 45 gigawatts, according to Dan Woodfin, a senior director at ERCOT.
The outages during this storm far exceeded what ERCOT had predicted in November for an extreme winter event. The forecast for peak demand was 67 gigawatts; peak usage during the storm was more than 69 gigawatts Sunday. — Erin Douglas
Frozen wind turbines aren’t the main culprit for Texas’ power outages
Frozen wind turbines in Texas caused some conservative politicians to declare that the state was relying too much on renewable energy. But in reality, the lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power-generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans.
By some estimates, nearly half of the state’s natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures, while freezing components at natural gas-fired power plants have forced some operators to shut down. — Erin Douglas and Ross Ramsey
Disclosure: Oncor has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.