WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, Feb 17, at 11:30 a.m.
Panelists for the news conference include Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Mayor Dan Pope, President of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman and Dr. Ron Cook.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 50 new cases of Coronavirus, 120 recoveries and 1 additional death on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 47,851: 533 active, 46,620 listed as recovered and 698 total deaths.
As of 4:00 p.m. there are a combined 20 open hospital beds and 36 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.