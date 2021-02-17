WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to give update on winter weather, power response Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and provide an update on the state’s response to winter weather conditions and power outages at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.
The news conference is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott declared the reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) an emergency item this legislative session.
In declaring this item an emergency, the Governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.
Additional rolling power outages are expected across the City of Lubbock Wednesday. Outages are expected to last between 30 and 60 minutes and some may experience multiple outages.
