Carpet Tech helping hundreds of customers clean up after burst pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With this long stretch of record low temperatures, many Lubbock residents are struggling in the aftermath of frozen and burst pipes.
Carpet Tech says they are busier than they have ever been, helping customers clean up the mess.
“I’ve been with Carpet Tech for almost 15 years now, and the amount of people that need help has been more than ever before,” Stephanie Henderson, operations manager for Carpet Tech, said.
The business has taken at least 300 calls over the last two days asking them to help clean up floods caused by busted pipes, Henderson said.
“Pipes are freezing. They’re thawing out a little bit, expanding and busting and creating some pretty big issues in people’s homes and businesses. Water, ceilings collapsing, so lots of work to try to clean things up,” she said.
Experiencing this can seem like a disaster, but Henderson urges people not to panic.
“We come in, we extract all the water out, we’re going to dry it out, and then we can do everything all the way through the remodeling that needs to be done to get you back to pre-loss conditions. It’s a step-by-step process,” she said.
Here are some ways to try and mitigate the danger of burst pipes. Keep the temperature in your home high, leave cabinet doors open and keep faucets dripping.
“If it does happen, first thing you need to do is shut your water off,” Henderson said. “That’ll minimize the damage from continuing everywhere else. Call a plumber, call a restoration company, and talk to your insurance agent.”
Carpet Tech is open 24/7 to provide water damage restoration and other services.
