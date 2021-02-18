City employee on unpaid leave pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man appointed Deputy Director of Emergency Management for the City of Lubbock, six months before record-breaking snowfall and a statewide energy crisis, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
In new court documents released Wednesday, City of Lubbock employee Justin David Musgraves was provided conditions for release including a $20,000 bond, with $2,000 due by Friday.
Other conditions included Musgraves may not possess a firearm or weapon, drink alcohol excessively, participate in home detention and begin mental health counseling for specialized sex offender treatment.
In proceedings before Magistrate Judge D. Gordan Bryant, Jr., Musgraves filed a plea of not guilty to charges brought against him in an indictment by a federal grand jury on February 11.
According to the indictment, investigators believe Musgraves “knowingly possessed material which contained an image of child pornography, that involved a prepubescent minor who was not yet 12 years of age,” on or about September 29, 2020.
In October of that year, search warrants obtained by Texas DPS for Musgraves’ house and vehicles in Shallowater state they were issued after a UMC employee performing software upgrades identified sexually explicit nude images of girls under 14 years old on the microSD card in a tablet used by Musgraves.
According to the warrant, Musgraves told a Texas Ranger investigating the case that he stored the tablet in his mailbox at the Shallowater Fire Department and he had not used it since March 2020. Musgraves said this tablet could have been accessed by anyone in the Shallowater Fire Department.
Prior to his appointment, Musgraves served with Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Texas Forest Service, as well as the South Plains Incident Management Team and the Lone Star State Incident Management Team.
Musgraves denied viewing or seeking out child pornography when questioned by law enforcement and consented to have the tablet searched.
A forensic investigator with Homeland Security told the Texas Rangers he found images of girls from 2 to 17 years of age were accessed on the evening of Sept. 28, 2020, when documents say the tablet was still in Musgraves possession.
Law enforcement seized a collection of storage devices, laptops and phones from the residence and turned them over to the FBI, along with the contents of his Microsoft OneDrive account. The results of that search have not yet been released.
A trial date was set for April 5, 2021.
If convicted, Musgraves could face up to 10 years in federal prison.
