Community effort in fighting COVID-19 receives high praise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, President of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, joined the city’s weekly COVID-19 news conference today to praise Lubbock in its vaccination effort. She said, “One of the exciting things we have done, in an unprecedented way is roll up our sleeves and say, ‘How are we going to face this next challenge together.’”
She also thanked all the students at TTUHSC. Instead of calling out an age group that has been recognized as high risk for spreading the virus, Dr. Rice-Spearman applauded those students for coming together at the Civic Center as volunteers. She said the students are showing up at every vaccine clinic, even during extreme weather, to make an effort to help solve the problem.
Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, said that even during this historic cold, the clinics are on schedule and people are coming in. However, she asked everyone to please be patient and wait for your turn. She explained, “When you make that appointment, you are certifying you or the person you are calling for meets the certification. Don’t jump the line. We need to save doses for those who qualify.”
This reminder about the eligibility requirements right now that are advised throughout Texas:
Category 1-A includes health care workers or first responders. You are in 1-B if you are over age 65 or have an underlying medical condition like cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes or obesity.
If you have a question about whether you qualify, you can call the Lubbock Health Department at (806) 775-2933.
