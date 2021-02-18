Cupcake shop cleaning up cold weather damage after pipes burst

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses around Lubbock are still cleaning up damage caused by this extreme winter blast, including Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, which is currently closed after some pipes burst next door.
“I noticed that ice had completely frozen my front door to my business and the parking lot was frozen over,” Tory Bruggeman said.
Her shop, in Northwest Lubbock, closed on Monday after pipes burst in a vacant store next door, causing a huge flood in her store on Sunday.
“All of our perishables are gone, but I’m mostly just worried about our oven. It’s our most expensive piece of equipment.”
Tory says all of the sale profits she made on Valentine’s Day will probably go towards these damages if insurance doesn’t cover them.
“Definitely feels like a ton of bad luck. But the thing that really gets us through it is our customers. Our customers have been nothing but kind and generous to us.”
She says with the uncertain future for Smallcakes, she hopes Lubbock residents will take this advice.
“I would also like to tell the Lubbock community to go out and support your local businesses. We definitely need it more than ever, especially with this crazy climate.”
