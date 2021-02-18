Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Energy conservation still urged in South Plains, schools shut down as cold continues, Abbott gives no timeline on Texas restoration

By Michael Cantu | February 18, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 6:04 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The three largest schools around Lubbock County have canceled classes today to conserve energy.

  • Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship will not have class.
  • Other schools have canceled or delayed as well.
  • A full list can be found here.

What will the weather be like today?

South Plains residents are still being asked to conserve energy again today.

  • Lubbock Power & Light remains on high alert in case the utility is asked to start rolling blackouts.
  • Atmos Energy says it is crucial to lower thermostats until the full natural gas supply is restored.
  • Read more here: Atmos Energy asks all customers to conserve energy

There are still more than 600,000 Texas residents without power this morning.

ERCOT says a shortage of natural gas led to the statewide power outage that left millions in the cold this week.

Lubbock is now at 700 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began last year.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

