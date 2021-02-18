Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The three largest schools around Lubbock County have canceled classes today to conserve energy.
- Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship will not have class.
- Other schools have canceled or delayed as well.
South Plains residents are still being asked to conserve energy again today.
- Lubbock Power & Light remains on high alert in case the utility is asked to start rolling blackouts.
- Atmos Energy says it is crucial to lower thermostats until the full natural gas supply is restored.
There are still more than 600,000 Texas residents without power this morning.
- The Electric Reliability Council says rolling blackouts will continue in areas near Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.
- Gov. Greg Abbott says there is still no timeline on when power can be fully restored.
ERCOT says a shortage of natural gas led to the statewide power outage that left millions in the cold this week.
- Abbott also ordered natural gas companies to sell to Texas power generators instead of customers outside of the state.
Lubbock is now at 700 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began last year.
- The county reported 37 new cases of COVID on Wednesday along with two additional deaths.
- The number of active cases has dropped to 531.
