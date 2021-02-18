Deep freeze continues today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Relief from the deep freeze is just around the corner. First though, another 12 to 24 hours of subfreezing temperatures are likely. In the near-term flurries are possible, but so is freezing fog.
This morning flurries are possible as are areas of low visibility in freezing fog. Light snow is possible over the far southwestern viewing area, generally in and near Seminole and Hobbs. Otherwise this morning will be cloudy and very cold.
This afternoon the cloud cover will be diminishing. With some sunshine temperatures will peak a bit of above yesterday’s levels. Still, it will be cold and much of the area will not get above freezing. I expect highs in the 20s.
Tonight skies will clear, but that may be followed by patchy freezing fog late tonight. It will be very cold with lows mostly in the single digits (some lower teens).
Tomorrow morning there may be areas of low visibility in patchy freezing fog. This may create some slick spots on area roads, sidewalks, stairs, and decks.
Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny if not sunny. With a breezy southerly wind, temperatures will peak in the 40s, even a few lower 50s.
Friday night is expected to be clear and not as cold. There may be, however, some low clouds or possibly freezing fog Saturday morning. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
Saturday there may be some freezing fog or low clouds early. The day otherwise will be sunny and breezy with a warmer afternoon. Highs will range from the low 50s to low 60s.
