Frenship ISD cancels classes for Friday, Feb. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We understand this extreme weather continues to put a strain on energy sources across the state and here locally. Due to the dangerously cold temperatures and to help our energy providers, Frenship will once again cancel all classes for Friday, February 19. This means there will be no Face-to-Face or Virtual Learning tomorrow. Campus and central office staff will continue to work from home.
Please stay safe, bundle up, and be careful if you have to get out!
We’ll continue to keep you updated and communicate any additional changes.
