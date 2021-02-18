Frenship ISD to Offer Free Curbside Meals to Any Child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More school teachers and staff are making efforts to ensure Lubbock students are taken care of as Frenship ISD has announced they will offer free curbside meals to any child 18 or younger on Friday.
Frenship ISD says all students are welcome, regardless of school district. Each child will receive breakfast and lunch for three days to help with food over the weekend.
Meals will be distributed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Friday at Westwind Elementary (6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX) and FHS Ninth Grade Center (407 N. Dowden, Wolfforth, TX).
