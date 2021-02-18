KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shadow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Clyde, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Shadow is an eight-year-old female Labrador Retriever who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.
Staff is taking care of her, but she’s too told to be in a shelter and needs a forever home and a soft doggie bed to sleep on. Staff say she is a super sweet girl.
Shadow is up to date on all her shots, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 18, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
