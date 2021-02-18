Lubbock-Cooper ISD offers facilities to students without water, power

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a Facebook post, Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced it will open its private shower facilities at its new middle school campus to any student needing to use them. This is also extended to Frenship ISD students.
The facility will be available to students Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hot beverages will also be available.
Students do not need to schedule a time. They may enter through the west doors into the gym and staff will provide direction. The district reminds students to bring all necessary hygiene items and towels.
