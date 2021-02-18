Lubbock ISD cancels school for Friday, Feb. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are thankful warming temperatures are projected for our region beginning tomorrow. As pipes thaw, we are encountering leaks, water damage, a lack of heat, and ice accumulations on most campuses. This is hampering our ability to return to instruction this week. The decision has been made to cancel all modes of instruction on Friday, February 19, to get our campuses in working order for next week. Students will have another day off and teachers and staff will continue to do planning/work from home. We expect continued hazardous travel conditions on Friday morning, so we are factoring in the safety element in this decision as well. Lubbock ISD and the larger school districts in Lubbock County are going to use tomorrow as a reset to get a fresh start next week.