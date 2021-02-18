Lubbock ready for the end of freezing week, after 5 days of record-breaking cold

“If you look back, the historical record, whether it’s severe weather, warmth, heat waves, cold, it’s always about those extremes,” James said. “The weather nearly always varies from the average, but very few days are actually right at the normal. That’s what we have to live with and that’s why we encourage everyone to be prepared, because we never know what’s coming in spring, summer winter. We have to be prepared for those extremes and this was definitely an extreme event.”