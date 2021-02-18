Lubbock water utility using generators to take strain off electrical grid

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock water utilities are taking proactive steps to keep our water running and reduce natural gas usage, which will ultimately reduce rolling outages in our area.
Lubbock Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear says because water management takes so much power, Lubbock’s water utilities decided to switch to using diesel-fueled generators during this emergency.
“Water utilities, water facilities are some of the larger users of electricity on the power grid everyone shares here in the city,” Spear said. “By moving over to these emergency powered generators, which are fueled by diesel and not on the electric grid at all, it reduces the load on the electric grid so that electricity can be moved to other areas such as our residential and businesses.”
This move will save our grid 3 megawatts, which is enough to power 12,00 to 27,000 homes.
Spear said this will also benefit the Southwest Power Pool grid.
“It’s also helpful so we don’t have as many rolling blackouts,” Spear said.
Spear said this should Lubbock’s water supply working fine while not straining our grid.
