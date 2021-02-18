Lubbock woman killed in Scurry County rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported one fatality after a single-vehicle crash in Scurry County on Wednesday.
According to DPS, 31-year-old Ashley Lynn Martinez, of Lubbock, was driving north on County Road 2134, 5 miles east of Fluvanna, when her vehicle traveled straight through a leftward curve and off the road.
The car went through brush and small trees before rolling over, and Martinez was ejected. Martinez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DPS reports she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Officials say this crash remains under investigation.
