Lubbock surgeon struggling to maintain horse rescue facility after pandemic, winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent weather has caused mounting troubles for Dr. Beth Nickels, owner and operator of Rescue Animals Second Chance.
Nickels runs the horse rescue operation on the side, but makes her living as a surgeon.
“If I get off early from my job, I like to come out and help try to rehab the horses,” Nickels said.
Until a few weeks ago, when Lubbock’s regional trauma service area allowed elective surgeries to resume, Nickels was out of work. That also delayed some pro-bono surgeries she had scheduled for women with breast cancer.
In this last week, she has been preparing her 55 horses for this latest round of harsh winter weather.
Nickels has been taking in horses bound for slaughter since the early 2000s, but RASC has only been an official nonprofit since 2013. And she funds nearly the whole thing.
“Donations have dropped significantly. Everybody is struggling,” Nickels said. “It’s not just rescues, it’s everybody in the United States.”
Costs to maintain the rescue facility have forced her to dip into her savings and retirement in recent months. Drought conditions over the last two years have not been helping, either.
“It was like a sledgehammer, it cut us down and I had no income coming in,” Nickels said.
With the frigid temperatures has also come busted pipes, forcing her to use a portable tank to haul in water for the horses. But, fortunately, her power has stayed on.
“Our January was pretty tough, too. We had a very big cold spell,” Nickels said. “In fact, we lost electricity when that big snow and ice came.”
You can learn more on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rasclubbock/
Or on the web at https://rasclubbock.weebly.com/
